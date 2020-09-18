Quick 5: Comedian/impersonator Larry Delawder to perform at Gospel Rescue Mission

Rich Schaus of the Gospel Rescue Mission talks about what's in store for Larry Delawder's performance.
1 Who is Larry Delawder and how long has he been performing?
"Larry has traveled and performed with several well-known artists, starting with the Dixie Melody Boys in 1987. Larry and his wife, Sara, along with their daughters Hannah and Faith are based just north of Branson, Missouri, and are traveling as a family ministry. Their heart is in full-time ministry where they can use their God given talents to touch hearts, win souls, and minister in whatever way God will use them. Larry also adds to the performance with a spot-on impersonation of Barney Fife."
2 What’s the maximum attendance allowed to see him in person?
"Twenty-five people will be able to see him perform live, and others can watch the show live on Pay-per-view. On the Pay-per-view option you can make comments that we can share with the performers as the show goes along."
3 What ages can attend?
"This is family friendly, so all ages are welcome."
4 What kind of refreshments will be available for the attendees?
"Free popcorn for live performance."
5 Where will the proceeds go?
"Help men and women move from homelessness and dependence toward being a God dependent contributing member of society."
