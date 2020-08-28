Quick 5: DHS to host Zoom meeting on foster care, adoption

Rick Hensley of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services talks about Oklahoma Foster Care and Adoption Information Night planned for Monday.
1 The meeting is a Zoom meeting. Is there any pre-registration?
"There is not a pre-registration. Just join in at the following link." (You may need to download Zoom on your computer or phone prior to this meeting.) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85683988240?pwd=ZkVmaWxpVjNscIJraU9GYmUxeDRpZz09 Meeting ID: 856 83998 8240 Passcode: bQgr0w
2 What will be some of the subjects discussed?
"The subjects to be discussed will be: what are the requirements to become a foster or adoptive parent through the Department of Human Services, what is the process to become a foster or adoptive parent, does it cost anything to become a foster or adoptive parent through the Department of Human Services, dispelling the myths about foster care and adoption and question and answer time."
3 What’s the purpose of having this meeting?
"The purpose of the meeting is to recruit more foster and adoptive parents by informing our community about the need for more foster and adoptive parents. Even if someone is not able to be a foster or adoptive parent themselves, they can still help us recruit others who can by sharing this information."
4 Who all be representing OKDHS?
"Beth Cooper, Foster and Adoptive Home recruiter for Muskogee and McIntosh counties, and I, Foster and Adoptive Home recruiter for Adair, Cherokee, and Sequoyah counties will be presenting OKDHS. This event is open to anyone who lives in Oklahoma."
5 If a person can’t attend, how can they pursue being a foster or adoptive home?
"If someone is unable to attend and would like information about becoming a foster parent they may call me at (918) 720-3910 or Beth Cooper at (918) 616-1263. They may also go to https://okfosters.org for more information."
— Ronn Rowland
If you participate
WHEN: 7-8 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Zoom online https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85683988240?pwd=ZkVmaWxpVjNscIJraU9GYmUxeDRpZz09 Meeting ID: 856 83998 8240 Passcode: bQgr0w
INFORMATION: Rick Hensley, OKDHS (918) 720-3910, rick.hensley@okdhs.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.