Quick 5: Eastern Oklahoma Library System to sponsor music showcase

Jessica Conley of the Muskogee Public Library talks about the Virtual Holiday Music Showcase.
1 How can people participate?
"Residents in Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh, Muskogee, and Sequoyah counties are invited to submit a one-minute musical sample of their original performance between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, via email to submissions@eols.org."
2 What happens if a submission runs over one minute?
"At this point, we are looking for samples from local talent and then, based on entries and time, will invite selected artists to submit complete song performances to be showcased in an online holiday music event. We hope to feature at least two artists from each of the 15 library branches."
3 Is this open to individuals only or can groups enter?
"This event is open to all ages, individuals, and groups."
4 Do the songs have to be original compositions or can they be covers?
"Selected musicians will be asked to provide their full-length song to be featured in the virtual program, with preference given to original compositions and works in the public domain."
5 Will there be other libraries around the state participating or just Eastern Oklahoma Library System?
"The Virtual Holiday Music Showcase will exclusively feature talent in the areas served by the 15 libraries serving six counties that make up the Eastern Oklahoma Library System."
Virtual Holiday Music Showcase
WHAT: Online, on-demand virtual music program event.
WHEN: Audition submissions Nov. 29-Dec 6; premieres week before Christmas.
WHERE: eols.org
INFORMATION: Contact your local EOLS branch for details; submissions@eols.org
