Quick 5: Eufaula restaurant to help with nonprofit fundraiser.

Kim Woodruff, executive director for Under One Roof in Eufaula, talks about the organization's end-of-year fundraiser.
What is Under One Roof?
"Under One Roof is a nonprofit resource center which houses 13 public charities. We provide a central location for social service type organizations to provide services to those in need."
What are the area restaurants doing to help with the fundraiser?
"Local restaurants play such a large role in the event, that we tried to think of a way to promote them this year. So, many area restaurants agreed to host an Under One Roof Day whereby Under One Roof makes a short video for social media promoting their restaurant and that they will give a percentage of their sales for that day to Under One Roof."
What precautions are in place when it comes to social distancing at the three events?
"Restaurants have as their responsibility, COVID-19 guidelines which are being followed in each restaurant."
How will the proceeds help out Under One Roof?
"The proceeds from the Local Flavor event help provide a resource center for area charities and the families they serve."
If a person can’t be there, how can they help out?
"If someone would like to help Under One Roof, they can go to our website, http://allunderoneroof.org, there is a Donate button there, or you can reach us on our Facebook page, Under One Roof. We love volunteers and we love when people share our story across all social media platforms."
