Quick 5: Five breast cancer facts that might surprise you

Costanza Cocilovo, MD, board certified in surgery, specializing in breast cancer and breast surgery, is the medical director of the Inova Breast Care Center in Fairfax, Virginia. She offers five facts that might surprise you about breast cancer.
1 Regular exercise is important for keeping breast cancer at bay.
"A sedentary lifestyle with little physical activity can increase your risk for the disease."
2 Being overweight can also increase your risk for breast cancer…in part, that’s because fat cells make estrogen.
"Extra fat cells mean more estrogen in the body – and estrogen can make some types of breast cancer develop and grow. Extra fat cells can also trigger long-term, low-grade inflammation, which can play a role in the early development of cancer."
3 Losing weight, on the other hand, can be protective.
"Studies show that breast cancer survivors that lose as little as 6 pounds and are able to keep it off for five years have higher survival rates."
4 Frequent consumption of alcohol can increase your risk for breast cancer.
"The more alcohol you consume, the greater the risk."
5 Don’t assume breast cancer isn’t something you need to worry about.
"An estimated 60 to 70 percent of people with breast cancer have no risk factors."
— Ronn Rowland
