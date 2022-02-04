Quick 5: Five things you didn't know about the Winter Olympics

The games of the XXIV Winter Olympics began on Thursday. Here are some things you might not know about the Winter Olympics.
1 A summer debut for figure skating and ice hockey.
These are, no doubt, two of the most popular disciplines at the Winter Olympics. However, their Olympic origins actually began at the Summer Games.
Figure skating was first contested at the London Olympics in 1908, and then again 12 years later in Antwerp, where ice hockey made its debut.
But with the advent of the Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the wise decision to move both sports to the winter program, where they have remained ever since the first edition of the Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924.
2 When horses and dogs stole the show.
Equestrianism (horseback riding) has been a part of the Summer Olympic program for years now, but did you know that at one point, animals were also included in disciplines at the Winter Olympics?
Scandinavian skijoring is a sport in which competitors wear skis and clutch reins attached to a wooden harness fitted onto one or more horses, ponies or dogs. It made a sole appearance as a demonstration event at St. Moritz 1928, with three Swiss sleds (pulled by horses, for this event) finishing in first, second and third.
3 When there's too little snow...or way too much.
Oh, how the organizers of the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck must have longed for a snowmaking machine. Of course, such technology was not around in 1964, when those Winter Games were in serious jeopardy due to a lack of snow and ice.
Fortunately, the Austrian army came to the rescue, transporting 20,000 blocks of ice from the mountains to the bobsled and luge track, and 40,000 cubic meters of snow to the Alpine skiing courses. Ironically, a heavy snowfall hit Innsbruck immediately after the Games had ended.
4 Norwegian power.
Norway may be a small country of just five million, but they are the undisputed powerhouses of the Winter Olympics, with 368 medals (132 gold, 125 silver, and 111 bronze) — far outpacing the United States, their nearest rivals, on 305.
One could argue that Norway may have had an 'upper hand' on their competitors, as several sports — including Nordic combined and ski jumping — originated in the Scandinavian nation. Even so, Norwegian athletes have still had to perform at the Games on the world's biggest stage, and perform they have.
5 Winning an Olympic medal at the Summer and Winter Games.
It's hard enough to qualify to compete at the Olympic Games, let alone win a medal — but imagine reaching the podium in two different sports in two different seasons. Edward Eagan (USA) was the first to do it, winning gold in the men's light-heavyweight boxing competition in Antwerp in 1920 and gold in the four-man bobsled at Lake Placid 1932. Norwegian Jacob Thams won the gold medal in ski jumping (Chamonix 1924) and silver in sailing (Berlin 1936). German Christa Luding-Rothenburger won two golds and two silver medals in speed skating (Calgary 1988 and Albertville 1992), as well as another silver in track cycling (Seoul 1988).
