Quick 5: Five things you might not know about Memorial Day

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organization that helps survivors of service members wounded or killed in action, provides answers to five frequently asked questions about Memorial Day.
1 When did the holiday begin, and why is it in May?
"It was first celebrated on a national scale in May 1868 and called Decoration Day. The time of year was chosen because it wasn't the anniversary of any particular battle, and flowers would be blooming for use in decorating graves."
2 Is the United States the only country with Memorial Day?
"Several countries have a day set aside to honor their military dead. Some include paying tribute on these days to civilians killed during war, conflicts or in acts of terrorism."
3 How does the nation commemorate Memorial Day?
"Over the holiday weekend, many communities hold special events, including parades, wreath-layings and flag displays at cemeteries. It is customary to visit military graves and memorials."
4 How is Memorial Day different from Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day?
"Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in the military. Armed Forces Day celebrates all the military branches and those currently serving in them."
5 When did Memorial Day switch to the last Monday in May?
"For decades, Memorial Day was observed on May 30, as it is this year. But in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.