Quick 5: Fun facts about Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is not only a time to celebrate moms, it’s also steeped with tradition and amazingly fun facts. This year, Mother's Day is May 8. Here are five fun facts about Mother's Day provided by Online Star Register.
1 Mother's Day started as an anti-war protest.
"In 1870, a female activist, writer and poet by the name of Julia Ward, author of the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic,' suggested a day of peace and strongly advocated other women to stand up against the war. From this plea she was able to get Boston to recognize mothers on the second Sunday of June."
2 Carnations are very popular flowers for Mother’s Day.
"Carnations are thought to be made from the tears of Jesus’ mother Mary when she wept at his feet the day he was crucified. Pink and red carnations are given to mothers who are still alive, while white ones are for those who have passed away."
3 In 250 B.C., ancient Romans celebrated a spring festival called, Hilaria.
"This was dedicated to a mother goddess named, Cybele, on the Ides of March. Her followers would make offerings at the temple, hold parades, play games and also have masquerades. It lasted three days."
4 Phone lines get tied up.
"In the United States alone, around 122 million phone calls are made to moms on Mother’s Day."
5 In what was formerly Yugoslavia, children would tie up their mother on Mother’s Day.
"The only way she could get free would be to pay her children with treats."
— Ronn Rowland
