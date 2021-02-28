Quick 5: Gospel Rescue Mission to hold Weightless 5k

Rich Schaus, executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission, talks about next Saturday's Weightless 5K.
1 What is the purpose of the event?
"We like to do some fundraising and raise some money to help support those who are homeless. We also want to encourage people to get out and be healthy."
2 Who is eligible to participate?
"We're just partnering with Champion Fitness to encourage their weight-loss challenge participants to sign up for the run, too, as a culmination of their efforts."
3 If people would like to help but don't want to participate, how can they?
"They can go to our website and donate that way, or they can call us up and sign up to volunteer."
4 What kind of prizes are there?
"There is a first, second and third in each age category and trophies for overall. You can go to the GRM web site and when you sign up, it will ask your age and I-40 Racing breaks down the categories."
5 Where do the proceeds from the event go?
"They'll go to all of our programs. We have programs to help people get past their felonies, addiction recovery, job training — all those different programs."
