Quick 5: Home for the Holiday Shopping Bazaar set for Nov. 28

Cristal Abel, co-chair for the Home for the Holiday Shopping Bazaar in Fort Gibson, talks about what is on tap for next Saturday.
1 What will be offered to customers?
"There will be mostly handmade products from local crafters. Things such as quilts, jewelry, home decorations, leather goods, items that can be personalized, self protections items, and wood carving items, baked goods."
2 Where will it take place?
"It is at the American Legion Post #20, 201 S.E. Railroad St. in Fort Gibson."
3 Will there be any activities for shoppers to pass the time?
"We will have raffles and door prizes. We will also have homemade chili and drinks for purchase."
4 How many shops will be participating?
"We have about 20 vendors that plan on being there from the Muskogee, Wagoner and Fort Gibson areas."
5 What is the main objective for the bazaar?
"The main idea of the Bazaar is to help the American Legion Auxiliary raise money so we can continue our mission. Our mission is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military, and their families both at home and abroad. For God and Country we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security."
If you go
WHAT: Home For the Holidays Shopping Bazaar.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28.
WHERE: American Legion Post #20, 201 SE Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
INFORMATION: (918) 869-0100.
