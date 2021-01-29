Quick 5: Honey Springs to host virtual lecture

Adam Lynn, director of the Honey Springs Battlefield, gives some insight into the upcoming lecture by Dr. Zac Cowsert entitled “Indian Territory, 1863: Strategy & Logistics in the Decisive Year.”
1 How will this presentation be different from other lectures about Honey Springs?
"The history of the Civil War in Indian Territory is fascinating and ever evolving. So many great historians have researched, written, and lectured about the Battle of Honey Springs over the years. This lecture is different from previous lectures about Honey Springs, because the presenter, Dr. Zac Cowsert, researched and explored the Civil War in Indian Territory for his doctoral thesis at West Virginia University. To understand the history of the Battle of Honey Springs, one must also have knowledge of the broader history of the Civil War in Indian Territory (current day Oklahoma). A native of Oklahoma and Arkansas, Dr. Cowsert will provide the latest academic assessment of the Battle of Honey Springs and the Civil War in Indian Territory."
2 What kind of benefit will this bring to the Historical Society?
"Part of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s mission is to share the history of Oklahoma. Dr. Cowsert’s lecture will not only benefit the Oklahoma Historical Society in meeting this mission goal, but the public with some of the latest research covering the Battle of Honey Springs."
3 Will people be required to pay a fee to watch the lecture?
"The lecture will be provided live via our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/honeysprings) at no cost to the public."
4 Other than the lecture, what else will be part of the presentation?
"Dr. Cowsert will provide images through slides to go along with the lecture. He will also be available to answer questions after the presentation live about the lecture."
5 How can people view the lecture if they can’t watch on the actual day of the lecture?
"The lecture will be recorded in real time, which will always be available on our Facebook page."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.