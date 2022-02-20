Quick 5: Kids' Space welcomes back Daddy Daughter Dance

Emily Farmer of Kids' Space talks about Waltzing in the Woodland.
What health safety precautions are being taken this year?
"We are not requiring masks, however, please wear them for your personal comfort."
What kind of response have you received following last year’s postponement?
"The community is excited to have the dance back and we can not wait to see everyone!"
What is the theme for this year’s dance and who can attend?
"The Daddy Daughter Dance is open to the public. This year's theme is Waltzing in the Woodlands."
What will be available (extras, refreshments) to attendees?
"We will have cookies, cupcakes, cotton candy, popcorn, water and pop at no charge. We will also have wands, flower crowns, raffles and professional pictures by Noel Cox for purchase."
How will this year’s dance be different than in years past?
"We are super excited about the new venue this year. This year we are holding the dance at The Lodge."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Kids’ Space 18th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance (Two sessions).
WHEN: March 5.
TIME: 3-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Lodge, 5000 Fern Mountain Road.
COST: $35 Dad/Daughter, $5 additional child, $15 additional adult.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-4204 or efarmer@kidsspacecac.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.