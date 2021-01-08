Quick 5: Library hosting workshops for job seekers

Christina Linz, assistant director of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, talks about how someone can participate in workshops to help job seekers.
1 What is the purpose of the event?
"At this time, this is more of a resource than a specific event — at the library all open hours, online 24/7. The library is your go-to source for all information, and this includes job-hunting, resume-writing, and re-skilling or up-skilling for a new career."
2 How do people attend?
"Visit eols.org. Stop by any EOLS branch library, and ask staff to show you how to use Learning Express Library. Staff can also help you sign up for free, online and on-demand skills training available through LinkedIn Learning and Grow with Google. Skills training includes pathways such as customer service, sales representative, IT support, digital marketing and more."
3 What services will attendees receive?
"The library provides free Wi-Fi, computers and information, as well books and resources to help patrons find their next career. Our technology is readily available so that patrons can complete skills training at their own pace."
4 How will this benefit someone looking for employment?
"Being unemployed, or underemployed makes life challenging. EOLS wants to support the community in reaching personal goals of a better job and better quality of life. We offer tools and resources to help patrons reach these goals."
5 What topics will be discussed at the event?
"In the near future, the library will be offering programs on job searching, resume writing, and career pathways. Email clinz@eols.org with questions."
