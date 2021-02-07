QUICK 5: Library to hold Zoom meeting with author Fingeroth

Rachel Allen of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System talks about the upcoming Zoom meeting with Danny Fingeroth, author and close friend of late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee.
1 Can you give us some detail about who Danny Fingeroth and Stan Lee are?
"Stan Lee is known by most as the voice and face of Marvel Comics. Lee helped create world-famous characters such as Spider-Man and the X-Men, and had many cameos in Marvel movies and TV shows. Danny Fingeroth is an award-winning author and a pop culture critic/historian. 'A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee' is his most recent book."
2 What kind of background does Fingeroth have with Marvel Comics?
"Fingeroth was a writer and editor at Marvel Comics and developed a close working (and personal) relationship with Lee that spanned over four decades and numerous projects."
3 How will viewers of the Zoom meeting be more enlightened?
"Fingeroth will provide viewers with an insider-perspective as he discusses Stan Lee, the comics industry, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
4 Is there any charge for viewing the meeting?
"This is a completely free, completely virtual program. The meeting will be held on Zoom for an hour, and viewers will be able to ask Fingeroth questions in the second half of the interview."
5 Will the meeting be recorded and if so, how can someone view it later?
"The meeting will be recorded on Zoom, and will later be posted to your local library's Facebook page. It will also be uploaded to YouTube by EOLS."
— Ronn Rowland
