Quick 5: Library to host Fourth annual MiniCon

Jeremy Jones, library assistant for Muskogee Public Library, talks about the upcoming MiniCon.
What was learned from last year’s MiniCon to help make this year’s better?
"We've learned how to incorporate technology into the event and make fuller use of the Discord platform. Attendees will be able to interact with each other on the platform while interacting with special guests, checking out virtual vendors, or being involved in one of the game sessions."
Will there be any in-person attendance allowed?
"Yes. This year we're having limited in-person attendance and all in-person events will require registration. Some included are an interactive live-stream of special guests, a CSI-themed escape room, and an interactive movie experience. Plus, some fun crafts will be available."
What is the purpose of MiniCon?
"Hosted by Muskogee Public Library in Muskogee, Muskogee MiniCon began in 2018 as a way to make the excitement of a ComiCon accessible to everyone. It has always been the goal of MiniCon to keep costs as low as possible. This year, general admission is free. Though until Sept. 6 we have a limited number of VIP tickets available at $15. These tickets include a shirt, a badge, and a 'Visit Muskogee' goodie bag."
What events will take place at MiniCon?
"Aside from the in-person events mentioned before, online, we'll have special guest events, D&D/Pathfinder role-playing, interactive game events (like PowerPoint Karaoke) and, of course, online vendors!"
What kind of special guests will be in attendance?
"This year, special guests include USA today best-selling author Elise Kove, piano sensation Benyamin Nuss, and Muskogee's own punk band, When the Clock Strikes. More special guests may be announced as we get closer to the event."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee MiniCon.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library and MPL Discord server.
COST: General admission — free; VIP tickets (available until Sept. 6) $15.
SPECIAL NOTE: Purchasing VIP tickets is the only way to guarantee (to an extent) entry into the in-person events.
