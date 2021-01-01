Quick 5: Library to participate in Holocaust presentation

Cherokee Lowe of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System talks about the Zoom presentation by author Michael Korenblit for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
1 Will there be a registration or is it open to the public?
"It is open to the public. We will share the links on our web site and Facebook pages for all 15 libraries in our system."
2 Can you tell us a little about the speaker Michael Korenblit?
"He wrote a book called 'Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust.' He went to one of our staff development day programs several years ago and spoke, and I just remember it was fabulous. When he finished we couldn't talk it was so emotional."
3 How did the system approach Korenblit to speak at the event?
"I found his book the other day on the shelf and I said 'I think we should have him speak again.' So he's willing to do it for us."
4 How will viewers be able to see the event?
"The library system has spots available for checkout. We also have Chromebooks, so if people don't have devices or internet at home, but they still want to participate in the program, they can get a library card and check those out."
5 Will there be anything else presented in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day?
"There might be book displays at the libraries. This is our programming, because we are doing social distancing and we're not doing in-person programming. There will be a PowerPoint presentation and a question and answer session following Michael's talk."
If you go
WHAT: Zoom meeting with author Michael Korenblit.
WHEN: 12-1:15 p.m. Jan. 27.
WHERE: Online, links on Eastern Oklahoma Library System web site.
COST: Free.
INFORMATION: Christina Linz, (918) 683-2846 ext. 227, clinz@eols.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.