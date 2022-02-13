Quick 5: Lions Club to host Chili Day

Tara Little, Chili Day fundraiser with the Muskogee County Lions Club, gives a few details about this year's annual Chili Day.
1 What is this event about?
"It's a chili luncheon to raise funds that provide scholarships in memory of Jim Wilson and for the "Take a Kid Fishing Day."
2 Who is sponsoring this event?
"The event is sponsored by Cross Communications, American Bank of Oklahoma, Glendale Firearms, Edward Jones, Wayne Buck Insurance, AceCo, Dewayne Pemberton, Bullseye, Advanced Work Zone, Muskogee Marble, Charlie's Chicken East, Collision Center of Muskogee, Economy Pharmacy, Three Rivers Auto Center, Creative Benefits Concept and Trucks 4 You.
3 Where are the proceeds going from this event?
"Oklahoma School for the Blind — Jim Wilson Memorial Fund and the Kiwanis Club."
4 How much are tickets for the event?
"Six dollars."
5 If I can't come, are there other ways to contribute?
"We always take donations."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Chili Day.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
WHERE: Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
COST: $6.
INFORMATION: https://www.facebook.com/Muskogee-County-Lions-Club-177983562219860
