Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will proclaim Oct. 20 as "Bluefish Day" at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to honor the Muskogee-based rhythm and blues band. John Fabian, vocalist with the group, gives a brief history of the band,
How long has the band been together?
"The band has been together for 35 years!"
Who are the band members and are they all original?
"There are three original members. John Fabian on vocals, Shane Curtis, guitar and Jim Loftin on bass guitar. The other two members are Eddie “The Harp” Lienhart on keyboards and Tony Epperson on drums."
Outside of rhythm and blues, what other genres of music does the band play?
"We play rhythm and blues and old time rock and roll and our own originals."
What does the proclamation mean?
"It means the mayor is proclaiming BLUEFISH DAY FOR THE CITY."
If someone can’t attend, how can he or she hear your music?
"The CDS will be on sale at the show. To download, it’s John Fabian Reverbnation."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Bluefush 35th anniversary show.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St.
WHEN: 7 p.m., Oct. 20.
INFORMATION: John Fabian (918) 348-9029.
