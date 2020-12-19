Quick 5: Muskogee County EMS to hold CPR class

German

Trish German of Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service talks about the upcoming CPR class on Jan. 4.

1 What kind of class is it?

"It's a heartsaver, first aid course. We allow a maximum of six people in the classroom right now during COVID — the class fills up fast." 

2 Who can take the class?

"Anybody, any age, can take the class. It's a first-aid, CPR, AED training. We'll be teaching adult CPR, child and infant CPR."

3 Is this the only time that a class will be offered?

"We offer the heart saver class usually twice a month — usually on Monday."

4 Where will the class be conducted?

"It will be at 200 Callahan St., the EMS main station."

5 What will attendees need to bring to the class?

"They'll have to wear a mask. Other than that, all they have to bring is themselves. We'll check their temperature when they come in."

— Ronn Rowland

Heartsaver CPR class

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4.

WHERE: 200 Callahan St., Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.

COST: $57.

ENROLLMENT: Prior enrollment is required. To enroll call (918) 683-0130.

