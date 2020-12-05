Quick 5: Muskogee Golf Club to host shopping extravaganza

Dixon

Martha Dixon of the Muskogee Golf Club talks about next week's shopping extravaganza.

1 What is the purpose for the extravaganza?

"To promote local businesses, including home businesses. Our goal is to be able to assist our local businesses by providing a one-stop shop and honoring COVID regulations to promote health and safety of the merchants as well as customers."

2 Who are some of the merchants that will be there?

"Broadway Market, Napping Cat & Stretching Cat, The Creative Soul, Lola’s Living, Whit’s Beauty Bar, Mary Kay Cosmetics & Gifts, Sole Creations, Ace Enterprises, After Party Clothing & Gifts, Parent Teacher Association at Muskogee High School, Happy Everything and Queen City Oils & Vinegars."

3 What precautions are in place when it comes to social distancing?

"We will set up every other booth for social distancing; masks will be required; temperatures will be administered based on exposure questions. In addition, maximum capacity rules will be followed."

4 What is required for people to attend?

"All they have to do is show up."

5 If a person can’t be there, how can they participate?

"Text or call Event Coordinator Martha Dixon at (918) 781-9993." 

