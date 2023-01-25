Quick 5: Muskogee Public Library having a snow day for children Saturday

Lorie Fennel of the Muskogee Public Library talks about the "Snow Day" the library is hosting Saturday.
What is the purpose of the event?
"To bring the community together for a free, fun-filled winter event while also exposing them to all their library has to offer."
What all will be offered for attendees?
"We will start the event off with snowball-themed games, followed by a snow-themed movie (check the library calendar at eols.org for the title), and end with a "snowball" fight."
What are the age limits for children attending?
"This program is for all ages — kids, teens, and kids at heart. All are welcome."
What kind of refreshments be provided?
"We will be serving hot chocolate, hot tea, water, and cookies."
Will there be anything available for parents attending?
"Since this is a program for all ages, everything in the program is available to anyone attending."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Snow Day.
WHEN: 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-6657.
