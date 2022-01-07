Quick 5: Muskogee Public Library to host life skills classes for young adults

Atherton

Rachel Atherton, teen coordinator for the Muskogee Public Library, gives us information on "Adulting 101."

1 What is Adulting 101?

"It is a free and ongoing crash course in 'Adulting' recommended for teens ages 15 to 18, divided into Spring and Fall semesters."

2 How does it benefit attendees?

“Achieving self-sufficiency as an adult usually requires a steep learning curve — but getting a handle on the basics beforehand can really give teens a step up.”

3 What is offered in the Spring semester?

"The Spring semester consists of five classes — 'Getting a Job,' will feature a speaker from Green Country Workforce to discuss building resumes, job interviews, and long-term and short-term vocational goals. February is 'Money Management,' March is 'Transportation and Coverage,' April is 'Moving On and Moving Out' and May is 'Living Independently.'"

4 How can teens sign up?

"Teens can sign up by visiting the Eastern Oklahoma Library System website and selecting Programs & Events."

5 When will the classes meet?

"Adulting 101 will be held on the second Friday of every month at the Muskogee Public Library."

If you go

WHAT: Adulting 101.

WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., second Friday of the month, January-May.

INFO: (918) 682-6657; http://eols.org.

