Quick 5: Muskogee Public Library to host life skills classes for young adults

Rachel Atherton, teen coordinator for the Muskogee Public Library, gives us information on "Adulting 101."
1 What is Adulting 101?
"It is a free and ongoing crash course in 'Adulting' recommended for teens ages 15 to 18, divided into Spring and Fall semesters."
2 How does it benefit attendees?
“Achieving self-sufficiency as an adult usually requires a steep learning curve — but getting a handle on the basics beforehand can really give teens a step up.”
3 What is offered in the Spring semester?
"The Spring semester consists of five classes — 'Getting a Job,' will feature a speaker from Green Country Workforce to discuss building resumes, job interviews, and long-term and short-term vocational goals. February is 'Money Management,' March is 'Transportation and Coverage,' April is 'Moving On and Moving Out' and May is 'Living Independently.'"
4 How can teens sign up?
"Teens can sign up by visiting the Eastern Oklahoma Library System website and selecting Programs & Events."
5 When will the classes meet?
"Adulting 101 will be held on the second Friday of every month at the Muskogee Public Library."
If you go
WHAT: Adulting 101.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., second Friday of the month, January-May.
INFO: (918) 682-6657; http://eols.org.
