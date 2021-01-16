Quick 5: NSU to honor Dr. King with Day of Service

Ernest Rollins of Northeastern State University talked about the MLK Day of Service on Monday.
1 What is the theme for this year?
"The theme for this year’s MLK Day of Service at NSU is 'Close during COVID.'"
2 How was it arrived at?
"The inspiration was drawn from a quote from Kasey Rhone, coordinator of diversity and inclusion at NSU, who said, 'It’s even more important during these turbulent times to remember we are not alone. We are a community and what we do for the least of us we do for us all. Helping and uplifting our neighbors is important and a great way to honor Dr. King's legacy.'”
3 What will take place?
"Students and members of the public are invited to commemorate King’s legacy this year by writing letters and decorating cards for those in care facilities."
4 Is there limited seating?
"Rhone said the event will be divided into multiple hour-and-one-half shifts in the UC Ballroom on the Tahlequah Campus. Each slot has a limited number of seats with 30 minutes in between each shift to clean and sanitize tables, chairs and supplies."
5 Will it only be at the Tahlequah campus?
"On the Broken Arrow campus, the event will take place in the lobby of the Administrative Services Building across from the bookstore. Rhone said the event is set up so people can come and go. They will keep going while supplies last."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: MLK Day of Service.
WHEN: Monday.
WHERE: Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tahlequah; 9 a.m. Broken Arrow.
ETC.: Masks are required and everyone will be socially distanced.
REGISTRATION: https://nsucommunityengagement.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=51829
