Scott Otwell, Oklahomans for Equality: Muskogee Equality president, talks about next week's Pride in the Park.
1 What is the purpose for Pride in the Park?
"Pride in the Park is how we show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A day filled with acceptance, fun, and invisibility. Showing someone that they are accepted can save lives."
2 How was last year's event?
"The first Pride was a riot."
3 How many attendees are you expecting?
"There should be at least 500+ people in attendance from all over the state."
4 What can attendees expect at this year's Pride?
"There will be vendors, food trucks, live bands, public speakers, free mom hugs, free dad hugs and, of course, a DJ. This will be a family friendly event."
5 What is the purpose of Oklahomans for Equality: Muskogee Equality?
"Oklahomans for Equality: Muskogee Equality, M.E. is primarily an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, but we fight for all of Muskogee — equality for all. We stand for those who cannot stand for themselves. Choose kindness, always."
If you go
WHAT: Pride in the Park.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Aug. 21.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park.
INFORMATION: https://www.facebook.com/OkEqMuskogee; email — okeqmuskogee@gmail.com
