Quick 5: Shriners to hold fish fry at temple

For a great lunch or dinner on March 10, there will be a fish fry at the Bedouin Shrine Temple. Mark Brawley, Temple office manager, and Randy Griffith, recorder, answered a few questions about the event.
1. Where do the proceeds from the fish fry go?
"It benefits Bedouin Shrine Temple. They helps us with operating costs and directly supports our transportation fund which is the hospital side of it — that we use to transport kids, meal expense and lodging expense."
2. Was Friday chosen as the day for the fry because of Lent?
"No, but that's a bonus point. We put it on a Friday because we want to try and get some of the community involved and some of the local businesses — all those people downtown to come over and eat, your lunch or dinner or both."
3. What all will be served?
"There will be American-raised catfish, cornbread, cole slaw, beans, french fries, sweet tea and unsweetened tea."
4. Who supplies the fish?
"We're selling ads from companies in town. We have place mats and we're selling ads on those place mats, and the proceeds from the sales will be used to purchase the fish. We also have multiple companies around town that are donors."
5. Can someone just come in and get a to-go plate?
"We will provide to-go orders. So if somebody comes in and says 'Give my five,' we'll do that. We will also deliver on orders of 20 or more."
