Quick 5: The Castle Halloween Festival begins next week

The annual Halloween Festival at the Castle begins next Friday. Here are five things you might not have known about this year's event.
1 What's new for this year's festival?
"Jester's Revenge is the newest addition to the Halloween lineup. The haunt comes with Boardwalk Fun House and a heavy dose of Sinister Clown."
2 What haunts have been upgraded from last year?
"Casa Morte has been upgraded…The Murder House has new residents, which include dolls and killer deviants."
3 Are there any special nights?
"Oct. 7, we are having a canned food drive. Guests may bring any canned food item in exchange for one half-price haunt ticket."
4 What are some of the famous spooks?
"Perhaps the most famous of the festival is the Trail of Blood. Hearts race once guests realize they've been abandoned in the backwoods of the Castle."
5 Is there another part that will frighten guests?
"Fans of the Trail of Blood may also enjoy the excitement provided by the Dark Towers Zombie Hunt, where participants are issued a weapon and asked to clear the area of zombies."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Halloween Festival at The Castle.
WHEN: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
GATES OPEN: 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
TICKETS: $10-$20.
INFORMATION: (918) 687-3625; www.okcastle.com/
