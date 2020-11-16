Quick 5: Three Rivers Museum to host Polar Express Pajama Party

Angie Rush, director of Three Rivers Museum, discusses information about the annual Polar Express Pajama Party.
1 Who can attend?
"This event is for ticket holders of any age."
2 Is there a cost?
"Yes, tickets are $ 15 each through Eventbrite.com for ages 6 and above. There are group rates also available by calling (918) 686-6624."
3 What do attendees need to bring?
"Masks are required. Attendees can wear their favorite pajamas, house shoes or even bring their favorite blanket."
4 What activities are planned?
"Attendees check in at the historic Roxy Theater located at 220 W. Okmulgee St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Santa's Elves will escort them to their seat where they will watch the movie 'The Polar Express' while the elves deliver hot cocoa in a souvenir cup along with a cookie or popcorn to them. After the movie, attendees board the transportation for a ride over to the North Pole (Three Rivers Museum) where they will get their picture taken with Santa and receive a special gift. They might even see a few of Santa's other helpers while there."
5 How can people register to attend?
"Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com, or by calling (918) 686-6624 for group rates. All tickets must be
pre-purchased due to social distancing compliance."
