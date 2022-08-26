Quick 5: United Way to host Day of Caring

Jenny Jamison, executive director of Lake Area United Way, talks about the organization's annual event.
1 What is the Day of Caring?
"Day of Caring is an annual event that sends hundreds of volunteers out into our community to perform much-needed projects at nonprofit organizations."
2 How does it benefit the community?
"Days of Caring events are a much-loved volunteering tradition that expresses the philanthropic spirit of our community. After participating in Days of Caring, Lake Area United Way becomes more than a logo, pledge card or campaign rally. It becomes the means by which an individual can assist many people through one gift. Everyone gets an up-close look to see how their United Way contributions help our community each and every day."
3 How can individuals get involved?
"Companies and individuals can use this form at www.lakeareaunitedway.org Click on the Days of Caring 2022 tab. Scroll down to click on the Days of Caring Participation Form that says to submit employees from my company. Individuals can sign up here too."
4 What kind of projects are on the list?
"There are a variety of projects that have been submitted. Some nonprofits would benefit from a supply drive, while others need manual labor, such as painting or landscape work."
5 How can someone suggest a project?
"If nonprofits would like to submit a project, they can go to www.lakeareaunitedway.org and click on the 'submit a project' form. Of course, those who would like to join us for Day of Caring can call the LAUW office at (918) 682-1364. Giving changes everything and together we can change more."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.