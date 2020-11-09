Quick 5: Wagoner Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tourney

Kristen Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, gives a few details on the upcoming golf tournament that will benefit the Chamber.
1 What kind of format is the tournament?
"It will be a four-man scramble."
2 How many divisions will there be?
"There will be no divisions."
3 What is the entry limit per team?
"There will be four people per team, 10 teams total."
4 What is the entry deadline?
"There's not one."
5 What prizes will be awarded?
"Door prizes will be awarded for: First place, second place, closest to the pin, men's longest drive and women's longest drive."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
WHEN: Nov. 13.
WHERE: Sequoyah Golf Course located inside of Sequoyah State Park.
COST: $250, includes cart, green fee and lunch.
INFORMATION: (918) 485-3414.
