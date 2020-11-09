Quick 5: Wagoner Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tourney

Mallett

Kristen Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, gives a few details on the upcoming golf tournament that will benefit the Chamber.

1 What kind of format is the tournament?

"It will be a four-man scramble."

2 How many divisions will there be?

"There will be no divisions."

3 What is the entry limit per team?

"There will be four people per team, 10 teams total."

4 What is the entry deadline?

"There's not one."

5 What prizes will be awarded?

"Door prizes will be awarded for: First place, second place, closest to the pin, men's longest drive and women's longest drive."

— Ronn Rowland 

If you go

WHAT: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.

WHEN: Nov. 13.

WHERE: Sequoyah Golf Course located inside of Sequoyah State Park.

COST: $250, includes cart, green fee and lunch.

INFORMATION: (918) 485-3414.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you