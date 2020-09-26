Quick 5: Wagoner Chamber to sponsor city-wide garage sale

Kristen Mallett shares information about Wagoner's upcoming city-wide garage sale.
1 How many years has the city-wide garage sale taken place?
"A number of years."
2 Is the city making sure that pandemic precautions are in place at each location?
"It is up to each permitted address to take their own COVID precautions. We recommend following CDC guidelines."
3 How late can people submit an address to participate?
"The deadline has passed."
4 Will there be other sales like this in the near future?
"We do this twice per year in the spring and fall."
5 Are there certain items that participants are prevented from selling?
"No."
