Quick 5: What are the latest social media scams?

The Better Business Bureau details the latest scams that has been seen across social media.
1 Marketplace scams
"You list a big-ticket item worth several hundred dollars on Facebook Marketplace. You are quickly contacted by a buyer who wants to pay using a peer-to-peer payment app. Recent BBB Scam Tracker reports reference Zelle, but this scam could also work with CashApp, Venmo, or another similar service. Shortly after receiving the payment, you get an email, supposedly from Zelle. Allegedly, the buyer paid via a Zelle 'business account.' Now, you also need to upgrade your account to business status to accept the transfer. To do so, the buyer will need to send you another $300. They are happy to do you a favor — if you promise to refund them."
2 Rental scams
"You respond to an online rental listing that touts a beautiful home, low rent, and great amenities. It looks legitimate; con artists often use real photos and descriptions stolen from other websites. The 'landlord' replies to your message claiming to be out of town and unable to show the property. In the newest BBB Scam Tracker reports, con artists pretend to be out of town for work or in the hospital with a health emergency. The scammer will then create a false sense of urgency, telling you that others are interested, so you must act immediately. They will ask for a security deposit and/or the first month’s rent to reserve the property. The scammer may claim that you can see the property through a rental agent – only after you pay the deposit. In some versions, the 'landlord' will require prospective tenants to complete an application form, which asks for personal details like a Social Security number."
3 Employment scams
"You receive an email to your school email address encouraging you to apply for a job. The message appears to come from your school’s job placement office, student services department, or even a specific professor. The position – it may be anything from pet sitting to secret shopping — sounds perfect for a college student. The work is easy, has flexible hours, and offers excellent pay. When you reply to the message, things start to get strange. The “employer” hires you without an interview. Then, they send you a check with instructions to deposit it before you’ve even done any work. You are instructed to use this money to purchase gift cards, money orders, prepaid debit cards, or other supplies you’ll need for your new job. Part of what you purchase should be sent to your new employer. The rest of the money will be your payment. However, the check is a fake – a detail your bank will let you know a day or two after depositing it. Any money you sent to your 'employer' is gone for good. In addition, the scammers now have your personal information."
4 Fake gas cards
"You see a post on social media, get an email, or take a survey that says you won a $500 gas station gift card. Currently, the scam claims to be from Shell, but watch out for scammers using different gas station brands, too. To get the gift card, you only need to pay a small fee. But when scammers get your credit or debit card information, they will likely charge your account for amounts you never approved."
5 Law enforcement impersonation
"You receive a telephone call, email, text message, or a message on social media by someone alleging to be from a law enforcement agency. Scammers claim to represent agencies ranging from the local police to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Canada Border Services. These impostors tell you there is a problem that you need to resolve immediately — usually by sending them a fee. In one recent version of this scam, the impostor claims to have seized a package with your name on it. Now, they need a copy of your driver’s license and money to fix the issue. Scammers often threaten fines, arrest, or other penalties in an attempt to scare you into immediate action."
