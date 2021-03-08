Quick 5: Women's History Month

The U.S. Library of Congress details Women's History Month.
1 What is Women's History Month and how is it celebrated?
"Women’s History Month honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of women throughout United States history. American women have struggled to gain rights for themselves, and for underrepresented and disenfranchised groups."
2 What are its origins?
"Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 in 1981 to authorize and request the president proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982, as 'Women’s History Week.' President Ronald Reagan issued Presidential Proclamation 4903 proclaiming the week beginning on March 7, 1982, as the first 'Women’s History Week' to recognize the vital role of women in American history. Congress continued passing joint resolutions over the next five years designating a week in March as 'Women’s History Week' and authorizing the president to issue a proclamation to urge people to study the contributions of women to U.S. history."
3 How did it become Women's History Month?
"After being petitioned by the National Women's History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9 in 1987 to designate March of that year as 'Women’s History Month.' The law requested the president issue a proclamation calling on Americans to observe the month with appropriate activities and ceremonies — which President Reagan did. Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month from 1988 to 1994."
4 What happened after 1994?
"Since 1995, Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as 'Women’s History Month.' These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields."
5 How can I learn more about Women's History Month?
"More information on women's history can be found at https://womenshistorymonth.gov/."
