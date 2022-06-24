Ray to portray Bass Reeves in reenactment

Muskogee film producer Oscar Ray is to portray famed U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves during a live reenactment of the Murder Trial of Bass Reeves, 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Museum of History in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Tickets are $25 to $45.
A roundtable discussion on Reeves' life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the museum.
Reeves, a U.S. deputy marshal of the Old West era, was arrested and accused of murder after the accidental shooting of his posse cook, William Leech. Though U.S. Marshal James Fagan cleared Reeves of any wrongdoing, a new federal prosecutor with deep Confederate leanings indicted Reeves for murder two years after the shooting. The live reenactment script is taken from the actual trial transcript of Judge Isaac Parker. Ray has portrayed Reeves off and on as a member of the Bass Reeves Reenactment Posse, which helps to produce the Bass Reeves Western History Conference each July.
Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center has also made plans to erect a statue dedicated to this historic lawman. This year's Bass Reeves Western History Conference takes place July 21-23.
