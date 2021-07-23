Reeves Western History Conference kicks off

"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend."
Oscar Ray quoted the line from the movie "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" to sum up one of the purposes of the annual Bass Reeves Western History Conference on Friday at Three Rivers Museum.
"We want to tell the story about Bass (Reeves) that makes a dramatic impact and tells it in such a way that brings us together as a people in this community," Ray said. "The legend buries so many of those stories. So it's important that we uncover those stories and tell them."
The conference began with Ray giving a brief history of law enforcement in the early days of Muskogee. He also told of the city's culture and how it's a blend of two eras of the United States.
"We are blend of the 'Old South' and the 'Wild West,'" he said. "When you think of the 'Old South' you think of houses, flowers and cooking. So, the food here is a flavor of the 'Old South.'
"The music, the first American music, was created maybe 15 miles from here. And not many people know that."
One of the speakers for the conference was T.C. Miller, the author of the "BlackStar Ops" series. Miller said he was drawn to Reeves by fellow author Ken Farmer, who penned a series of books that featured Reeves as the main character.
"(Ken) kept wanting me to read the books to get my opinion, so I did," Miller said. "About four years ago, Ken called me and told me he was going to do an anthology of western short stories and I was going to do one. I told him I don't do westerns and he said, 'You do now' — and anyone that knows him, when Ken tells you to do something, you do it.
"I did about 200 hours of research for a 9,000-word short story. Most novels go typically 70,000 and 100,000 words."
Miller also has another book in the works called "McGrath," which he hopes to have out by the end of the year.
"I was writing the fifth book in my "BlackStar Ops" series at the same time as I was writing "McGrath," he said. "It's set in 1909 Muskogee. With that in mind, I came to the conference a year ago and met a lot of nice people and as it turns out, Bass Reeves is a character in the book."
Mayor Marlon Coleman addressed the gathering about the importance of Reeves.
"One of Muskogee, Oklahoma's greatest treasures is Bass Reeves," he said. "You can not talk about law enforcement with any credible background unless you mention Bass Reeves. Here in Muskogee, we are on a path to be certain that we properly recognize what is rightfully ours — Bass Reeves is not a Fort Smith, Arkansas, icon."
A Bass Reeves statue has been erected in Fort Smith. Reeves served as a marshal for 32 years under Federal Judge Isaac C. Parker there.
"We want to send a clear signal to Fort Smith, Arkansas — we want him back," Coleman said.
Coleman also touched on the drive to have a statue erected and dedicated to the lawman.
"Other people, other communities take an opportunity of what we have and turn it into a money maker or tourist destination for them, when the real tourist destination is right here in Muskogee America," he said. "Someone had mentioned about how large the statue of Bass Reeves is in Fort Smith, Arkansas. I say if it's eight feet in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it ought to be 16 feet in Muskogee."
