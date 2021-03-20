Let us study that wilderness scene, for if we can grasp its lesson, we will know the steps we must take to be saved. Jesus is speaking to Nicodemus. The first thing necessary for an Israelite to know was that he was bitten. (Numbers 21:4-9) Not until he felt the sting of the serpent's bite would an Israelite feel concerned about his health. So, the sinner has no concern about his spiritual health until he realizes that the poison of sin will destroy his soul.
The second thing for an Israelite to know was that there was a God-provided remedy. Now an Israelite might have been bitten and not have known about the brazen serpent and would have perished. So, there are many who know that sin is destroying their lives but do not know of the way of deliverance. It is necessary that they learn in some way of God's provided remedy for sin, and that is Jesus.
The third thing for an Israelite to know was that the God-provided remedy was of no account until applied. If a bitten Israelite, knowing of the brazen serpent refused to look at it, he died. So, the sinner who is conscious of his sinful state, refuses to accept Christ as his Savior will die in his sins.
We can imagine a bitten Israelite when asked to look at the brazen serpent, saying "oh, I have got no faith in that piece of brass, I will just try a poultice or drink this medicine that I have in the house." So, men and women today instead of looking to Christ, resort to man-made remedies to soothe the pangs of conscience, such as good works, penance, music, worldly entertainments and religious fads. Again, we can imagine a bitten Israelite saying, "I will wait until tomorrow to see if I am not better, and if I am no better, then I will go and have a look at the brazen serpent to see whether there is anything in it."
Men and women today live in the hope that tomorrow there will be an improvement in their spiritual condition and if not, they say they will have a try at religion. Another bitten Israelite comparing his wound with that of his neighbor may have said, "My wound is not half as bad as my neighbor's, so I will not do anything as long as he lives."
In this, men and women compare their spiritual condition with that of their neighbors and say, "I am not as bad as they are, and if they are saved, then I will be."
But comparing ourselves with others or looking at the wound will not do. We must look to the remedy. It was not the brazen serpent that healed, it was the "look of faith." It was because the bitten Israelite believed the promise of God, that a look would save them and that they were saved. It is not necessary for us to understand the philosophy of the plan of salvation, but simply believe what God has said, that if we accept the crucified Jesus Christ as our Savior we shall be saved.
Let us then take our eyes off our neighbor, off ourself, off the church and look to the cross of Calvary and accept the finished work of Jesus Christ. For Romans 6:23 says "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. To the children of Israel that were bitten by the serpents in the wilderness, they had to look. But we have to repent of our sin. The list is in Galatians 5:19-21, all 17 that we are guilty of one and all. Paul is the gentile instructor, but not our savior.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
