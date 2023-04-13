Remember the Ladies: Actress Gloria Greer's tragic end

Gloria Greer was an American actress, who started her acting career in 1927 when she was 21 years old. Her film credits including playing Oliver Hardy’s girlfriend in the Laurel and Hardy short "Men O’ War" in 1929 and "Moonlight and Money Business" in 1930 before she died shortly after giving birth to her first son in 1931.
Elbert Eleanor Greer was born in March 1908 in Muskogee to Elbert “Bert” Greer and Lillian May Harris. Bert was born in September 1864 in Leavenworth, Kansas, where his father was a captain at the army fort. Lillian was born April 1868 in Decatur, Illinois and educated in Emporia, Kansas. They married in Kansas City in January 1892, and had three daughters – Vivian, Lillian, and Eleanor.
Bert learned the printing business at the Winfield Courier, which was owned by his brother. In 1893, the family moved to Oklahoma Territory, at the opening of the Cherokee Strip. He founded the Perry Courier, then the Kansas City Tribune, before becoming the publisher of the Muskogee Times.
In December 1911, when Eleanor was three, the family moved to Ashland, Oregon, where Bert purchased the semiweekly newspaper Ashland Daily Tidings. By September 1919, the Tidings became an afternoon daily. The following year, Greer took over the Burbank, California Review, forming a partnership with his son-in-law Harvey Ling. Bert divided his time between Burbank and Ashland until he died in September 1926 in Oxnard, California, while seeking cancer treatment.
Eleanor graduated from Ashland High School and attended the University of Oregon before relocating to Los Angeles in 1927 to pursue a movie career and adopting the stage name Gloria Greer. In 1928, she joined the Hal Roach Bathing Beauties, a group of young women who appeared in provocative bathing costumes in comedy short subjects and at promotional events.
Characterized as a happy spirit, the blonde beauty found success as an actress after the development of talkies, appearing in speaking roles in several feature pictures. A brilliant future was frequently predicted by those who saw her work.
Her brief career included two starring roles – Men O’ War in 1929 as Oliver Hardy’s girlfriend and a Mark Sandrich-directed RKO short Moonlight and Monkey Business in 1930 as a honeymooner. Sandrich later directed 1930s Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musicals, including The Gay Divorcee and Top Hat, and produced the Christmas classic Holiday Inn, starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.
Greer married Carlos “Carl” Smith Noelle (1904-1978) on July 19, 1930 in Mexico. The couple intended to relocate to Ashland, for Carlos to work at the Ashland Tidings owned by her mother. They were visiting there on May 28, 1931, when Greer gave birth to their son Carlos Noelle, Jr. (1931-1998). Though overjoyed by the birth of their son, Gloria developed complications within 24 hours of the birth.
Gloria struggled with a high fever but was determined to live. Her condition grew gradually worse over several days and wasn’t able to rally from her weakened condition. Gloria Greer died at age 23 on June 6th of sepsis. She was buried near her father at a Burbank cemetery.
Although Carlos was working for the Burbank Review at the time, Gloria’s sister Vivian and her publisher husband Harvey Ling adopted baby Carlos and renamed his Carlos Kip Noelle Ling in 1932. No further information is available as to why he allowed his son Carlos to be adopted by his wife’s family.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com. A podcast of "Remember the Ladies Series" is also available on Spotify.
