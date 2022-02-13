Remembering Beijing

Watching the Olympics in Beijing brings back so many memories for me of a press trip to Beijing in the late 1980s. At that time, I was the editor of Oklahoma Home & Lifetstyle Magazine, and a subscriber with Beijing connections recommended me for the trip.
Traveling abroad was not new for me at that time as I frequently covered the fashion shows in Paris, London, Mexico City and Dusseldorf, Germany. But China was a country I had yet to visit. I’ve been forever grateful for that reader’s recommendation.
Funny thing — because of my rather boyish name, the Chinese tour guides were not expecting a girl for this tour with 11 male travel writers representing publications from New York City to San Francisco. I was the only writer representing the middle of the United States. I do remember a “huddle” in the Beijing airport as the tour’s official greeters pondered my passport and credentials. Fortunately, I passed “inspection.”
A luxurious new Beijng hotel was our headquarters for the trip with frequent visits to small villages in northern China. Periodically, we were farmed out for overnight stays with families. It was the tour guides' way of letting us see how average Chinese families lived.
On those occasions, we dined with them, learned to use chopsticks, and sometimes we were not quite sure what we were eating. We helped our hosts with household chores, even worked with them in their gardens. It was an eye-opening experience to see how content they were with their family, in spite of living conditions that were meager, bordering on poverty in our eyes.
By contrast, we toured art and cultural museums and numerous sites that were rich with architectural history. We walked for a while on the Great Wall of China. On those occasions, I sometimes wondered how many lives were lost while creating those masterpieces.
We climbed several small mountains for better views of the countryside, even attended a “mock” wedding. A major event was a kite-flying festival. Our group was invited to participate and somehow, we scrounged materials to create our version of the American flag. It’s doubtful, but I would like to think that makeshift flag is still flying somewhere over Beijing.
One of my fondest memories happened while our group was on a midnight train ride to one of the northern provinces. I was getting a cup of hot tea and met a young woman also having tea. She spoke fluent English and inquired where I was from. I lived in Tulsa at that time, and that’s exactly where she was scheduled to be later that year. She was the lead singer for the Beijing Opera. I couldn’t resist waking up my 11 tour mates to enjoy “a little night music” from this celebrated opera star. What a treat to see her again when she sang at Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center.
There were many surprises on this trip. Travel should always offer the unexpected. But to have an impromptu concert at midnight from an internationally known opera star was the best.
