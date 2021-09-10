Remembering the Ladies: Your child is in the mail

On Jan. 1, 1913, the U.S. Postal Service introduced a Parcel Post service in which Americans could send packages weighing up to 11 pounds, which provided a boon as farmers, manufacturers, and retailers could now ship their products directly to consumers’ homes.
The new service took right off – almost two million packages were shipped the first week of operations alone. The initial regulations allowed shipping of live bees and bugs, but no rules about children. The mail carrier was crucial to communities – a touchstone with family and friends far away. The question of shipping babies popped up almost immediately. Just 17 days after its inauguration, Postmaster General Frank H. Hitchcock responded that because babies did not fall into the category of live bees or bugs, they could not be shipped.
A Fort McPherson, Georgia man to wanted to have a baby he wanted to adopt shipped to him from Pennsylvania but was denied. Nonetheless, on Jan. 17, rural route carrier Vernon Lytle delivered 8-month-old James Beagle, weighing 10 3/4 pounds, from his parents in Glen Este, Ohio, to his grandmother a mile away in Batavia, becoming the first baby delivered by parcel post.
On Jan. 27, J.W. Savis of Pine Hollow, Pennsylvania, entrusted his daughter to rural carrier James Byerly to deliver her safely to Clay Hollow for 45 cents. On Feb. 3, a 2-year-old boy was shipped by his grandmother from Stratford, Oklahoma, to his aunt in Wellington, Kansas. He wore a tag around his neck with 18 cents of postage affixed. A request to transport a child from Twin Falls, Idaho, to Stratford was denied by the local postmaster. Soon the age limit was raised to 6 years old and weight limit to 50 pounds.
In March 1914, May Pierstorff of Grangeville, Idaho, wanted to visit her grandparents in Lewiston 75 miles away, so her parents found the postal rate for a 48.5-pound “package” was only 53 cents (for mailing chickens). They bought 53 stamps and attached them to her coat, shipping her as a “baby chick.” Her story was the subject of a 1997 book “Mailing May” by Michael Tunnell.
The longest trip was 6-year-old Edna Neff, who traveled 720 miles from her mother’s home in Pensacola, Florida, to her father’s home in Christiansburg, Virginia. It was arranged by a probation officer charged with overseeing the child’s custody between her separated parents. Her trip cost 15 cents, but the act was met with public criticism instead of whimsical amusement.
The last child mailed was in September 1915 when Celina Smith of Jackson, Kentucky, fell ill. Anxious to see her daughter Maud, Smith had the 3-year-old shipped home from her grandparents’ where she had been staying. Louisville postal officials caught wind of this clear breach of rules and regulations, but the Caney postmaster had personally delivered the child to the rail depot. Whatever the punishment was, it was the final case of “child mail.”
Around 1916, the practice of mailing babies altogether ceased. Congress finally passed a law in June 1920 making it a federal crime to mail humans, regardless of weight. As late as 1920 the Postmaster General was still rejecting applications to mail children.
In some ways, Americans trusted their postman with their lives – and their babies. They knew their children weren’t just handled by a stranger because they personally knew the mail carriers. There are no records of any mailed children suffering damage during the transit or not arriving on time.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
