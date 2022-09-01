Jazz classics join youthful newcomers at this year's Rentiesville Dusk til Dawn Blues Festival.
The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, hosts 200 musicians from across the United States — as well as close by.
"We hold it in the evening and out here on the field it is cooler than in town — no pavement," said founder and performer Selby Minner.
Friday's opening acts include Wanda Watson of Tulsa. Minner called Watson a strong blues singer.
This year marks the debut of the Warner jazz band, under the direction of Jim Davis, Saturday night on the main stage.
Davis had brought the Checotah High School jazz band to Dusk til Dawn until he retired in 2021.
Now he's back, but at another school.
"I just decided I had more to do with myself," Davis said. "I had been retired a year, and I decided I still had a little bit to give."
Inflation also prompted the return to teaching, he said.
Davis said the Warner band is "just getting introduced to jazz."
"But they're some pretty good kids," he said. "We're going to play a little bit of blues, a little bit of rock, funk-style music, like 'Uptown Funk,' 'Louie, Louie,' 'Stand by Me.' Selby's going to sing a tune called 'I'll play the Blues for You.'"
Minner said she expects some good things from the group.
"I know Jim Davis. He's a genius with those little kids," she said. "He can get sixth-graders in four weeks reading music and playing Christmas carols. I put him in the Blues Hall of Fame because he doesn't just do blues, but he's keeping the music alive."
The Muskogee group D'Elegantz will play at 8 p.m. Sunday, at the club stage.
"We're going to play the blues, and we're going to go back and play some Motown for them," band leader Kenny Diggs said. "It will be a well-versed show."
He said the repertoire goes back to Etta James and up to Bruno Mars.
Expect it to be well-sung as well. The band features lead singer Jocelyn "Lady J" Robinson, male vocalist and percussionist Paul Burnett and newcomer Regina Webb, who sings soprano.
"We call Regina our high person. She brings the energy. She brings a lot of energy to the stage," Diggs said.
Visitors also can expect some Native color with the blues. Apache painter Jackie Tointigh will do some painting with youth at the Back Porch area. He also will play acoustic guitar at 6 p.m. Friday.
Minner said his works have "a modern edge of Jackson Pollock ... but with Native images of a teepee or a horse poking through."
On Sunday, the Voice of Praise Baptist Church Men's Chorus will come from Oklahoma City.
Music truly goes from dusk until dawn. Minner said performances run until about midnight outside. However, the music jams until about 5 a.m. inside the club.
If you go
WHAT: Dusk til Dawn Blues Festival.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 4 p.m. daily.
WHERE: 103020 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville.
ADMISSION: $18/night, kids under 12 free.
