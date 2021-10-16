Richard Weatherford: Antichrist will not have everything his way

The seventieth week with Daniel’s people, the Jews (Dan. 9:27). This covenant will probably be the privilege to return to Palestine and rebuild the temple and re-establish their sacrificial form of worship and national existence in exchange for the financial assistance of the Jewish bankers of the world in him schemes of establishing world wide commerce, and the formation of a gigantic corporation with its commercial centre in the rebuilt city of Babylon, so that no one can buy or sell unless they have his mark (the mark of the beast, Rev. 13:16-17). For we are told in Dan. 8:23-25 that through his policy also he shall cause craft (factories) to prosper in his hand.
The rise of this white horse rider necessarily antedates the beginning of the seventieth week, of the seven years of his reign, for he must have reached a position of power to make a covenant with the Jews at the beginning of the week, but he does not become the Beast as described in chapter 13:1-8 until the middle of the week, that is, until after Satan is cast out of the Heavenlies and incarnates himself in him.
His rise to power and the rebuilding of Babylon will take time, so the rapture of the church will doubtless antedate the beginning of the week by some years. But while the establishment of the Antichrist’s power will be comparatively peaceful, that peace will be short lived as is evident from the breaking of the Second Seal. This white horse rider will be Satan’s superman. The scriptures clearly teach that there is some day to arise a human being who shall be the embodiment of all satanic power.
He will be known as the “willful king” because he shall do according to his own will. He will be the Czar of Czar. He will have no respect for sacred things or places. He will cause a throne to be erected in The Most Holy Place of a temple that the Jews will build at Jerusalem and seating himself upon it, he will proclaim himself God and men will be commanded to worship him and Satan will give unto him his Power and his seat (throne) and great authority. All this will be fully brought out under the Sixth Personage of the Beast out of the Sea.
The things which shall be hereafter Second Seal (Rev 6:3-4), and when he had opened the Second Seal, I heard the second beast say come. And there went out another horse that was red, and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another and there was given unto him a great sword. There is no need to tarry long with this Seal. When it was broken John heard the Second, or calf-like living creature say “come” and a red horse appeared and went forth and whose rider was given a great sword, and who had power to take peace from the earth and cause men to kill one another.
The symbolism is very clear. Red, the color of the horse is a symbol of blood, and the sword is a symbol of war. The time is clearly that prophesied by Christ – and ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars – for nation shall rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom (Matt 24:6-7). This seems to imply that the Antichrist will not have everything his own way, and that his autocratic methods will lead to insubordination and civil wars among the nations under some great leader represented by the Rider of the Red Horse whose great sword is symbolical of the awful destruction of human life that will follow.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
