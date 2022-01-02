I ask the public to read Rev. 6:12-17 from their own Bible so they can have a greater understanding about the physical change that is about to take place in this Sixth Seal.
When the sixth seal was broken, John tells us that there was great earthquake, and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair and the moon became as blood and the stars of heaven fell to the earth. And the heaven be parted as a scroll and every mountain and island were moved out of their place.
It will not do to say that these things prefigure and symbolize the overthrow of the powers of the earth by great social and political convulsions, these are nothing more or less than great physical convulsions that shall shake the earth and that have been foretold by the prophet and Christ himself. Such physical phenomena and changes have happened before. We must not forget the great darkness that for three days overspread Egypt in the days before the exodus (Ex 10:21-23) nor the darkness that settled over Jerusalem and Calvary on the day of the crucifixion of Christ (Matt 27:45).
The prophet Zachariah speaks of a day that shall not be clear or dark, and he associates it with an earthquake at the time of the return of the Lord (Zach 14:1-7). On May 19, 1780, there was in New England what is called in history the Dark Day. It was not an eclipse of the sun and yet it was dark enough to make the stars visible and the chickens went to roost. The cause of that darkness has never been explained. In the prophecy of Joel, we read – "I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood and fire, and pillars of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the Lord come." (Joel 2:30-31).
In (Isa 13:9-13) we read – "behold, the day of the Lord cometh, cruel both with wrath and fierce anger, to lay the land desolate: and he shall destroy the sinners thereof out of it. For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine." In (Isa 34:4) we read – "and all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down as the leaf falleth off from the vine, and as a falling fig from the fig tree." This corresponds to the stars of heaven of this Seal and probably refers not to the constellations and heavenly bodies stars, they are too far away to be affected by judgments on the earth, but to our own atmosphere and to meteors and shooting stars, similar to the shooting stars of Nov. 13, 1833, when they fell for three hours during the evening and terrified the people so that they thought the end of the world had come.
These physical convulsions will be the earth's travail pains as she labors to bring forth the new creation of the Millennial age. Christ refers to this period in Mat 24:29 where he says, immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken (the principalities and powers of the heavenly places).
Eph 6:12 not the powers and kingdoms of the earth shall be shaken. All these startling physical and convulsions will cause a great fear to fall upon all classes and conditions of men (seven classes are named) who will no longer attribute such changes merely to natural law but will see the hand of the Almighty in it all. To them, the day of judgment will become a reality and in their fear and terror they will hide themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains and say to them “fall on us and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb, for the great day of His wrath is come, and who shall be able to stand?"
What a prayer…instead of repenting and crying for salvation they will call on the mountains and rocks to bury them from the sight of the Almighty. Christ’s discourse as he sat upon the mount of Olives (Mat 24:1:30) with the Six Seals of (Rev 6:1-17) the similarity between them is most striking and proves that the author of the Olivet discourse fore knew in the days of his flesh in their exact order the things that shall happen in the day of the Lord. This is indisputable evidence of the Deity of Jesus.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
