Richard Weatherford: Seals on scroll contain God's judgment on sin

The things which shall be hereafter. Second Seal (A Red Horse Rider (Rev. 6:3-4) This is a fulfillment of (1st Thess. 5:3) when they shall say peace and safety then sudden destruction cometh upon them as travail upon a woman with child and they shall not escape. We learn from this seal that wars are likely to break out at any time and there will be no peace on the earth until the return of The Prince of Peace.
The third seal (A Black Horse (Rev. 6:5-6). And when he opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say come. And I beheld and lo a black horse, and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand, and I heard a voice in the midst of the Four Beasts say a measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine. The black horse signifies famine and the Rider, the conserver of food.
When all able-bodied men are drafted for war and no one left to sow and harvest the crops then famine is sure to follow; so great will be the famine that it will take a denarius, (a roman silver coin) a day’s wages to buy a choenix (a Greek word meaning a dry measure of less than 2 pints of wheat, the daily ration of a slave). What is meant by not hurting the oil and wine may be that as the olive tree and grapevine do not bear their fruit until several months after the wheat and barley harvest that grew without much attention. Their crops would not be so much affected by war and therefore the olive trees and grapevines were not to be ruthlessly destroyed by invaders for they were needed for medicinal purposes.
Revelation 6:7-8 when the (Fourth Seal) was broken John heard the fourth or Eagle-like living creature say come, and a pale horse appeared and went forth. Note the corpse-like color of the horse appeared and went forth. We are not surprised that the rider upon the pale horse is called Death and that Hades, the grave, not hell follows after death like a great voracious monster to swallow up the victims of death.
It is worthy to note that the Riders of the first three horses are not named but it will be clear when the events they chronicle occur who and what is meant. Here however, the Rider is personified and called death and his consort is called Hades; they are inseparable companions. The reference here is clearly to some great Pestilence that shall come upon the earth. After a devastating war, followed by famine during which the dead are left unburied, a pestilence is sure to follow. The fourth part of the earth over which the pestilence shall sweep will probably be that part of the Eastern Hemisphere covered by the revived Roman Empire. So great will be the destruction of human life in the days of the Fourth Seal that Hades will have to enlarge herself and open her mouth without measure, as foretold in (Isa. 5:13-16).
The means of destruction mentioned – the sword, hunger, death, and the beasts of the earth are the four sore (infuriated or showing anger) judgments of (Ezek. 14:21) that are to fall upon Jerusalem. For thus saith the Lord God, how much more when I send my four sore judgments upon Jerusalem, the sword and the famine and the noisome beast and the pestilence, to cut off from it man and beast.
Those will be an awful time to those who must pass through them. But the church will not be among them because they were caught out before as promised. But awful as those days will be, that will be only the beginning of sorrows for those who are left behind. Matt. 24:6-8 and the worst thing about them will be that they are hardening judgments and instead of the people repenting and calling upon God they will call on the rocks of the mountains to hide them from the face of him that sits on the throne (Rev.6:15-17)
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.