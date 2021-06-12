Richard Weatherford: The rainbow

After these things, refer to the things that shall immediately follow the completion of the Church Age, as prefigured in the messages to the seven churches. The church disappears from view with the close of the third chapter of the Laodicean Age and is not heard of again until the 19th chapter where her marriage to the Lamb is announced. (Revelations 19:7-9) The removal of the church by calling them home at the end of the rapture and the end of the church age opens the way for God to renew his dealings with Israel and take up the broken thread of Jewish history.
After the church is raptured, the conclusive evidence that we are here back on Jewish ground and that the parenthetical dispensation of the church is complete. Revelations 4:1 John says "after this I looked and behold a door was opened in Heaven and the first voice which I heard was as it were a trumpet talking with me which said come up hither and I will shew thee things which must be hereafter."
The scene now changes from earth (Patmos) to Heaven. John tells us that after this, after his vision of Christ in the midst of the seven candlesticks and his fore view of the history of the Christian church as reviewed in the messages to the seven churches and behold a door was opened in Heaven and the same voice that spake to him from the midst of the seven golden candlesticks, which was the voice of Christ (Revelations 1:10-13), said with the clearness and sweetness of a trumpet, "come up hither and I will show thee things which must be hereafter" and John adds: immediately I was in the Spirit and behold a throne was set in Heaven and one sat on the throne. The experience of John was similar to that of Paul, who was caught up into paradise.
Whether in the body or out of the body they are uncertain, at least Paul was (2 Corinthians 12:24). The difference between them however was that Paul heard words that he was forbidden to speak, John was told to write in a book the things he saw and heard and send them to the seven churches in Asia.
In this rapture of John, we have a type of the rapture of the church and it is at this place in the book that the rapture of the church takes place.
After the confession of Peter at Caesarea Philippi that Jesus was the Christ, the son of the living God (Matthew 16:13-28) and Jesus had said that upon the rock of that confession he would build his Church. He said to his disciples — verily I say unto you, there be some standing here which shall not taste of death till they see the sone of man coming in his kingdom and then we read in the next chapter (and there should be no division) and after six days Jesus taketh Peter, James and John, his brother, and bringeth them up into a high mountain apart and was transfigured before them. (Matthew 17:1-9)
Now this transfiguration scene is a type of the second coming of Christ. Moses being a type of the resurrected saints and Elijah of the translated saints. As the promise of Christ to his disciples that some of them should not taste of death until they saw in vision a rehearsal of the manner of his second coming was fulfilled in the transfiguration scene, so the statement made to Peter as to John, if I will tarry till I come (John 21:20-23). Finds its fulfillment in John's being caught up in vision and beholding before his death what he would have witnessed and experienced if his life had been prolonged until Jesus came back. Thus, John was permitted to live until in vision he saw the return of the Lord.
The Rapture of the Church is described in I Thessalonians 4:16-17. Note how John's taking up corresponds with this. He was summoned by the voice of Christ and it will be the shout of Christ that shall summon the saints at the rapture as confirmatory proof that the Church is caught out at this time and place. We have in the description of the throne the statement that Holy Ghost in the seven-fold plentitude of his power is back in Heaven.
In none of the Epistles is the Holy Ghost invoked along with the Father and the Son except in 2 Corinthians 13:14, because he is viewed as abiding on the earth with the Church convicting of sin, comforting believers, and gathering out the elect but here he is no longer on the earth but back in Heaven and before the throne.
This is the strongest kind of evidence that the Church at this time has been caught out and is no longer on the earth, for when the Holy Ghost goes back to Heaven, he will take the Church with him and the presence of the Holy Ghost in Heaven is conclusive evidence that the events to follow are to take place after the Church has been caught out and therefore the Church is not to pass through the tribulation, only those who miss the Rapture will face the judgment of the anti-Christ.
I pray brothers and sisters to see everyone in the Rapture. God bless you.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
