Richard Weatherford: The Sacrificial Altar

The Fifth Seal, Rev 6:9-11: Souls under the altar, the sacrificial altar.
"And when he had opened the Fifth Seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God and for the testimony which they held. And they cried with a loud voice saying, how long O Lord, holy and true. Do thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them, and it was said unto them that they should rest for a season until their fellow servants and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
"When the lamb had opened the Fifth Seal, John saw under the sacrificial altar (comparable to the burnt offering altar), the souls of them that were slain for the word of God and for the testimony they held." The fact that their souls were under the sacrificial altar is proof that they had been offered as a sacrifice, that is that they were martyrs (killed because of their religious beliefs).
But they were not the martyrs of the Christian church, for they had been resurrected and taken up with the church. These martyrs are those who will be killed for the word of God and their testimony after the Church is caught out; according to Christ (Matt 24:9-14) a persecution will be brought about by the preaching of the Gospel of the Kingdom when the church is caught out.
The preaching of the Gospel of the Grace of God (Acts 20:24), which is being preached now, will cease and the preaching of the gospel of the kingdom will be revived; it is the gospel of God that John the Baptist preached, "repent ye for the kingdom of heaven is at hand (Matt 3:1-2) and that Elijah the Prophet when he returns will preach (Malachi 4:5-6) it is to be preached in all the world for a witness and then shall be the end."
The end of this dispensation comes. It will be preached by the Jews and will be the announcement that Christ is coming back to set up his earthly kingdom and rule over the affairs of men. This will be extremely offensive to the Kings of the earth, particularly to Antichrist and the kings of the 10 federated kingdoms, and the outcome will be a great persecution of those who preach and accept such a gospel, and the souls that John saw under the sacrificial altar are the souls of those who shall perish during that time of persecution; that there is no such thing as Soul Sleep and that disembodied souls are conscious and can speak and cry, is clear from what John saw and heard.
For these souls cried with a loud voice – how long o lord, holy and true doest thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? The character of their cry is more proof that they are not the Martyrs of the Christian church for they would not cry to be avenged but like Stephen would say, Lord lay not this sin to their charge. (Acts 7:60) Their cry is that of the imprecatory (invoke judgment, calamity, or curses upon one’s enemies of God) Psalms (35:55, 59, 94 etc.) and indicates that these Martyrs were the souls mainly of the Jewish people. This is still more likely when we consider that the gospel of the kingdom is to be preached to the nations, and Israel has never been numbered among the nations. (Num 23:9)
To these Martyred Souls white robes were given. This does not mean that they were resurrected, that is given glorified bodies and then robed, but that they in their soulish or physical bodies were given white robes for while the spirit of man loses its earthly or fleshy body at death, it still has a body, its soulish body, that see, hear, speak, etc. For how could a soul cry if it did not have a form and physical senses.
For a full description or explanation of this read (St Luke 16:19-31). These martyred souls were comforted and told that they should rest for a little season, about three- and one-half years, until their fellow servants and their brethren (Jews) that would be killed as they were, should be fulfilled. This promise is fulfilled in (Rev 20:4-6). These are the saints of the most high that Daniel foresaw would receive the kingdom. (Dan 7:27)
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
