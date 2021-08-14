Richard Weatherford: Vision of 70 Weeks most important revelation

Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people, Daniel’s people, the Jews, and upon the Holy City of Jerusalem to finish the transgression and to make an end of sins and to make reconciliation for iniquity and to bring in everlasting righteousness and to seal up the vision and prophecy and to anoint the most holy.
Know therefore and understand that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah, the Prince shall be seven weeks and three score and two weeks, the earth shall be built again and the wall even in troublous times. And after the three score and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off.
This vision of the 70 weeks is the most important revelation in many ways made in the scriptures. We are told here that this period of 70 weeks was determined upon Daniel’s people, the Jews, and upon the Holy City of Jerusalem. This is important because, it discloses the fact that the 70 weeks have nothing to do with the Gentiles or the church but only the Jews and Jerusalem. It also discloses another important fact that the 70 weeks only covers the period when the Jews are dwelling in their own land and does not cover the present period of their dispersion.
We are told in verse 24 that these 70 weeks were determined for these purposes:
1) To finish the transgression. It is the transgression of Israel that is here referred to and the finishing of it will be the turning away of ungodliness from Jacob. (Romans 11:26-27) The transgression of Israel has not yet come to an end and will not until they as a nation shall be converted.
2) To make and end of sins. The margin reads to seal up sins. The sins of Israel. This may refer to the author of Israel’s sins. Satan who shall at that time be sealed up in the pit. (Revelations 20:1-3)
3) To make reconciliation for iniquity. This refers to Israel’s iniquity in the rejection of their Messiah while atonement was made for their sin on the cross. Its application to Israel as a nation awaits the day when they shall look on him whom they pierced (Zech 12:10) and a fountain shall be opened to the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem for sin and uncleanliness (Zech 13:1) and a nation. The Jewish nation shall be born again in a day. (Isa 66:8)
4) To bring in everlasting righteousness. When the transgression of Israel has come to an end and her sins are sealed up, then everlasting righteousness shall be brought in. The King will come and the kingdom be restored to Israel and the millennium will be here and the knowledge of the Lord shall cover the earth as the waters cover the sea. (Hab 2:2-14)
5) To seal up the vision and prophecy. When the transgression of Israel has ceased and they have uninterrupted communion with God, there will no longer be any need for vision or prophet. It is noteworthy fact that vision and prophecy has been confined to the Jewish race.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
