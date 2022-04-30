Wine came in all sorts of flavors and concoctions Saturday afternoon during Party in the Park.
Sometimes it came where you'd least expect it.
"It's a spicy bloody Mary," said Lisa Copeland of DiamondHead Winery, pointing to a tub of red liquid. "It's made with our Three Amigos Wine, which is made with jalapeno, habanero and cayenne pepper, mixed with Bloody Mary Mix."
The mixture tempted scores of people who enjoyed Party in the Park, which returned to Honor Heights Park after a two-year hiatus.
Party-goers had plenty of wines, beers and other beverages to sample. The event, sponsored by Muskogee Rotary Club, drew 10 wineries and a brewery. There also were several food booths.
DiamondHead, a Pryor winery, offered much of that variety. One row had fruit and vegetable wines, including a pear wine, tomato wine, as well as the Three Amigos."
"They have no grapes in them whatsoever," Copeland said. "And I have two different wines, which are made with honey instead of sugar."
The spicy bloody Mary was a popular draw. The cocktail, a morning favorite, usually is made with vodka and tomato juice.
"They sampled a lot of it," Copeland said about their version. "We sold three glasses so far. It's the first year we offered it."
Tammy Warren of Fort Gibson had just started her trek around the Party in the Park booths. She couldn't pick her favorite from the afternoon, yet, but she knew what she liked.
"Blind Luck is always my favorite," Warren said. "One, they're local. And they're pretty good, they don't seem to be too sweet. They always seem to have a good flavor to them."
Brian Bowden of Fort Gibson bought a couple of bottles, a raspberry wine from Summerside and Naked Cowgirl from another winery. He said he was looking for variety.
"I like a good red wine that's not too dry," Bowden said. "My wife likes the white wines, sweet, but not too sweet."
Food vendors included Buffalo Wild Wings, Muskogee Golf Club and Boomarang Diner. Red Lobster served hundreds of its cheese biscuits.
Rib Crib served lemonade and strawberry water with their offerings.
Bailey Epps, a manager and cook, said a sweet wine, such as a peach wine or Moscato would pair well with Rib Crib's barbecue.
"A regular old beer would work well with that too, with barbecue for sure," she said.
Connie Campbell of the Lake Eufaula area said she enjoyed what Rib Crib offered on Saturday. She said she likes a Cabernet with her barbecue.
She said her favorite wine came from Pecan Creek Winery. She also simply enjoyed the afternoon.
"The beautiful park and beautiful weather, it couldn't get any better than that," she said.
