Roxy Theater to host screening of 'Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later'

Roxy Theater will host a screening of "Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later," from OETA.
The event will be held at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave..
Home to the successful and historic Black Wall Street, the Greenwood District lost an estimated 300 citizens to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The tragedy was kept a secret for 75 years.
Greenwood continues to suffer from redlining policies and the construction of a highway. "Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later" covers the rise of Black Wall Street, the devastation wrought during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the dedication of contemporary creatives to build a new legacy.
The event is free, but registration is required. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/roxy-theater-32075724285.
“OETA is in the business of telling stories of importance for all Oklahomans. And, for too long, the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has gone untold,” said Polly Anderson, executive director of OETA. “As Oklahoma’s storyteller, we are driven by our mission and consider it a great privilege to make this story known.”
