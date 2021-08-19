A variety of gospel acts will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Gospel Jubilee will feature the trio Folenius from Seminole. David Folenius began his musical career at age 15 and spent more than 30 years performing on the gospel circuit.
Other groups include the Shirah Brothers, Janice Ponds and Terril White.
Admission is $10. Tickets are available online through http://foleniusmusic.com/ or https://jerryrileypromotions.com/
The jubilee will begin a four-month tour that features performances in Branson, Missouri and the Graceland Gospel Festival in Memphis.
