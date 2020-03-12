Cherokee artist Lisa Rutherford takes time to piece together beautiful feathered capes and garments.
"I spend several hours just sorting the feathers before I start tying them," she said. "I can make a net in about a day now."
Rutherford will share her art and what it means for Cherokee culture at the Second Saturday Artist Showcase, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee National History Museum.
She said she plans to show slides of her feather work and talk about the history of the feather capes and textiles.
"The rest of the time, I'll be working on a feather cape and talking with visitors," she said.
Rutherford said she discovered feather capes through her living history interpretation work. She said she met artists with the Eastern Band of Cherokees.
"I ended up learning how to make my own," she said. "When they started wearing the feather capes back east, I wanted one."
She and other area historians began intensive research on the capes.
"Me and David Fowler, who is now my boss, and Tonia Weavel, we locked ourselves in a building for about a week trying to figure out how to make one," she said. "I finally figured it out."
Rutherford said she first makes a base, which can be a hand tied net or a twined textile. There are several methods of attaching the feathers.
"Some have feathers woven into the twining," she said. "The way I do mine is to flatten the quill. I fold it down over a nail to make it round, then I lash it down and sew it into the net."
Rutherford said she does not have a cape.
"Mostly, what I do is for museums or competitions," she said.
The Cherokee National History Museum displays three of her feather garments, including a full-length turkey feather cape for a war chief, a white feathered cape for a peace chief and a white, off-the-shoulder cape for a beloved woman.
"I work as a living history interpreter, so I like educating people, telling people about our history," Rutherford said. "That's just one way to teach them about the textiles that we wore. A lot of people just think we wore deerskins, but we really weren't wearing deerskins after the early 1700s."
Rutherford also is skilled in sculpture, beadwork and pottery. She said she began doing pottery in 2005 and learned about sculpture from artist Bill Glass.
She was named a 2018 Cherokee National Treasure for her pottery work.
"It's exciting," Rutherford said about the honor. "I get to travel a little bit more throughout the Cherokee Nation. The National Treasure is like a cultural ambassador for the Cherokee Nation. When we demonstrate, I feel like we have an obligation to show off the Cherokee Nation in its best light."
The National Treasure program was enacted by the Cherokee National Council to recognize "culture keepers," said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation cultural tourism.
"Those are some of our most revered tribal citizens, who are mastering a craft or something that is sacred and special to our cultural history," Owens said.
WHAT: Second Saturday Artist Showcase.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
ADMISSION: Free.
