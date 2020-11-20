Capt. Charles Smith, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Muskogee, installed Tamatha Hoffman and Jeri Threats as Salvation Army Advisory Board members during the monthly Advisory Board meeting on Nov. 18.
Salvation Army adds board members
- Submitted by Salvation Army
