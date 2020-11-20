Salvation Army adds board members

Capt. Charles Smith, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Muskogee, stands next to Tamatha Hoffman, center, and Jeri Threats, right, after the two women were installed as Salvation Army Advisory Board members.

 Submitted

Capt. Charles Smith, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Muskogee, installed Tamatha Hoffman and Jeri Threats as Salvation Army Advisory Board members during the monthly Advisory Board meeting on Nov. 18.

